Madison based nonprofit gets national recognition on NBC show

A Madison based nonprofit aiming to make a difference in Ethiopia has been working with a young Wisconsinite who's been getting some national attention.

For fans of NBC's show Little Big Shots, the name Jonah Larson may be familiar. The La Crosse local, who hasn't even reached his teens yet, is making a splash on the national show by showcasing his incredible crocheting skills.

Meghan Walsh, the founder and board chair of Madison based nonprofit Roots Ethiopia, said she first learned of Larson because he, like two of her children, was adopted from Ethiopia. Walsh said through a network of adoptive parents, she learned of Larson and his love of crocheting, and he began selling some of his crocheted items on Roots Ethiopia's website.

"Roots Ethiopia is a nonprofit. We support our work from our fabulous community in the United States, Canada, really across the world, and we work in Ethiopia," Walsh said. "We do three things - we send children to school, we improve rural schools, and we help women in small collectives of 20 per group to develop small businesses to sustain families, earn incomes, and in turn, because of our focus on education, send their children to school."

Walsh said through financial contributions, the organization is able to do things like repair school buildings, build desks, create libraries, and give resources to students and teachers, all in Ethiopia.

"There's a real caring in common for Roots Ethiopia, inviting and encouraging communities in rural Ethiopia to tell us, 'what are you priorities and how can we help you?' And our amazing community of supporters responding to that with, 'we really care about education, we know that the future leaders of tomorrow are the children, and we're ready to help,'" Walsh said.

Through working with Larson, Walsh said they came to a realization that the area where the nonprofit works in Ethiopia is actually where Jonah was born.

"Jonah's passion, his talent, is not just in the amazing crochet work that he does, but truly in his heart," Walsh said. "Jonah believes in doing what makes you feel really good, and do good in the world."

Larson has spoken about his love of crochet and Roots Ethiopia on Little Big Shots, which airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBC15.

