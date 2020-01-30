Madison's efforts to help aging population with AARP network

The City of Madison has officially become a member of the AARP network of Age-Friendly Communities.

The affiliation is meant to help cities prepare for rapidly aging populations across the county.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says it will help Madison residents get the resources they need.

"Everyone including folks who are in the older spectrum need livable communities,” says Rhodes-Conway. “And of course what we do with respect with our built-in environment and housing and transit and opportunities to socialize or engage or be outside - of course that's part of serving our senior community. "

You can learn more about the program on the AARP’s website.

