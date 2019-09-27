Madison bicyclist suffered a concussion after being hit by stolen car

A 58-year-old bicyclist had a concussion after being hit by a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, a traffic investigator determined the car that hit the cyclist was a 2013 Hyundai that was found unoccupied on Wanda Place Wednesday morning. The car was stolen from a home on Greenway View Monday evening after the owner left the keys in the driver's side door.

The cyclist was in the designated biking lane at the time of the collision.