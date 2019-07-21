Madison bike charity up for national award

A local bike charity is in the running to win the Ebay Shine Awards.

The winner of the awards will be named the Small Business of the Year, and receive cash prizes.

Madison’s own Freewheel is a charitable organization that provides everything from bikes to mechanical classes.

To date, the organization has given away nearly 13,000 bikes and taught 5,000 people how to ride.

"You should vote for me in order to push up the exposure of the Madison cycling community in order to get thousands more people access to the transportation they need in order to be good family members, good citizens, contribute to their community and have educational success,” says Elijah McCloskey, executive director of Freewheel.

To show your support, you can vote for Freewheel until Thursday.

