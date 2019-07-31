Madison bike charity wins national award

Madison Freewheel Bicycle Company was named a Platinum Winner in eBay's Shine Awards for Small Business Program.

The announcement was made on Friday at the eBay Open conference in Las Vegas. The Shine Awards for Small Business recognizes eBay's most inspirational sellers on the platform. A total of 8 winners were selected, including one grand prize winner and two platinum winners.

Platinum winners received $10,000 along with marketing and eBay platform benefits. eBay selected the Madison charity as a finalist from more than 1600 entries from across the United States. Finalists were ranked by an online vote from the public.

Elijah McCloskey, Madison Freewheel Bicycle Company's executive director, first got involved with Freewheel when he was living on the street, and he credits the charity with helping him get back on his feet.

“Freewheel has been incredibly transformative in my life,” says McCloskey. “I’m proud to have worked over the last several years to help Freewheel increase its income via eBay sales, and the eBay Open showed me how many charities are using the same sort of revenue model. With our winnings, we look forward to donating even more bikes in the coming year.”

The charity was founded in 2003. According to Freewheel, it has donated more than 12,000 people both locally and globally, diverted 800 tons of waste from landfills, and taught bicycle maintenance to 3,000 people in Dane County. The charity believes transportation is a human right.

Madison Freewheel Bicycle Company will also run the Judge Doyle Square bicycle center slated to open in Fall 2019.

According to McCloskey's story posted on eBay's website, a private donor has pledged to match all winnings from the 2019 award. He is hoping to donate 5000 bicycles in 2020.

