Madison burglar finds stealing smokes easier than an ATM

A burglar apparently found stealing cigarettes much easier than swiping an entire ATM during a Wednesday morning break-in at a Madison convenience store.

According to MPD spokesperson Joel Despain, investigators are describing the incident as a “smash-and-grab” burglary.

He said officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the Stop-n-Go, in the 2000 block of Winnebago Street, and found the front door’s glass shattered. After officers were able to confirm the suspect was no longer in the store, investigators started reviewing surveillance video.

The footage reportedly showed a masked man trying to steal the ATM, which Despain pointed out was bolted to the floor, before stealing “many packs” of cigarettes.

