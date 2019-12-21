Madison burglary at Steve's Tattoo and Body Piercing

Officials are investigating an early-morning burglary.

It happened at about 1:13 Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Williamson Street.

A call came in that the window to the front door of Steve's Tattoo and Body Piercing was broken out and the door left ajar. A store manager arrived and noted that someone had gone into the business and went through several work stations.

Two power units, at about $350 each, were missing from the business.

Prior to the report of the burglary a witness said they observed a person in a dark sedan loading something into the back seat. unknown if this is related.

If you have any further information call Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

