Madison celebrates 6th annual Shrekfest

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered at Madison's Warner Park to celebrate the 6th annual Shrekfest.

The event started six years ago as a fake Facebook event. When two people who planned to go found out about the hoax, they decided to turn the idea into a reality.

"It was fake and we made it real," said Grant Duffrin, one of the organizers.

Duffrin and his friend Jim Weihofen became the organizers for Shrekfest. The event has grown into an annual party celebrating everything to do with Shrek.

"The first year we had maybe 30 people and this year, maybe a thousand. Just seeing that growth is kind of magical," Weihofen said.

On Saturday, people came out to enjoy free food, drinks and live music at the festival. Some came all the way from Eau Claire and Chicago just to be at the event.

"I thought it was a joke at first, but then it wasn't, so I convinced her to drive up three hours," said Rhen Pass who came up from Chicago with her friend.

For many people at Shrekfest, costumes are must.

"I grabbed the most red thing I could find and kind of threw it together," said Pass who dressed as Lord Farquaad.

Pass' friend Helen Pazen, who dressed as Princess Fiona, said she altered a dress she found on Amazon.

However, behind the wacky costumes and fun activities, Shrekfest and the movie that inspired it have a deeper meaning for people.

""The message of you don't have to look picture perfect like the Disney princesses with the minus zero waist size and you can just be yourself and be happy with the person that you are," Pazen said.

Weihofen said Shrek is something that people of all ages have in common.

"It's something that can connect people regardless of so many other things that would divide people," he said.

Organizers and attendees are already gearing up for next year's Shrekfest. Pass and Pazen said they already started planning their costumes for 2020.