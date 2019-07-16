Madison comedian set to be back on AGT for second round

Madison comedian Kevin Schwartz is competing on America's Got Talent this season.

He first performed his comedy routine during the AGT Auditions on June 11th and wowed the judges with his dry sense of comedy.

Schwartz's jokes are witty one-liners which scored him four yes-es from the judges securing him a spot in the next round.

Last year, Schwartz was in the finals of Madison’s funniest comic and frequently performs his standup at Comedy on State.

We caught up with Schwartz about his newfound fame.