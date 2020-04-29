Madison company helps fight COVID-19 by keeping medical products clean

A company in Madison is helping in the fight against COVID-19 by making sure medical devices are products are clean and sterilized before they even reach healthcare workers.

Tekni-Plex is a global company headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Madison location on Lien Road has about 75 workers.

“The effort that they (employees) are putting in is above and beyond and I really can’t say enough about the team and how they have reacted to this environment,” said Mark Krueger, general manager for the Madison facility.

According to their website, Tekni-Plex is “focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds, and precision-crafted tubing solutions,” Basically, their products help keep medical devices and products clean during the delivery process.

“It’s extremely important because when our customers produce their products, we maintain that sterilization throughout the logistics process so it really delivers a sterile product to hospitals and doctors and nurses really throughout Wisconsin and globally as well,” said Krueger.

The facility has ramped-up production as employees work to keep up with the demand during the pandemic.

“We are running on a 24/5 basis, 24 hours a day 5 days a week. The demand has been up-ticked but the team here is ready for the challenge. They have been putting in long hours and really keeping these vital products flowing to the marketplace,” added Krueger.

Krueger says the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 has also spilled over into his employee’s personal lives.

“Even their friends and families and spouses have created a “sewing circle” that has produced over 1,500 masks,” he said.

Tekni-Plex is also planning on hosting an employee blood drive on May 7th. The American Red Cross will be coming to the company to encourage blood donors to help with the worldwide shortage.

“I think you can really see the sense of pride because this is a business that has been here for a long time in the Madison community,”