Madison couple hears a noise in their home, find a stranger inside

Police are searching for a man who broke into a home on the east side of Madison Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just around 10 p.m. Thursday, a couple heard a noise in their home. When they went to investigate, they saw a man in their home wearing dark clothes.

The man immediately ran and climbed out the kitchen window, the same place police believe he got into the home from. The homeowner chased the man, but he jumped over a fence and got away.

Nothing was taken from the home.