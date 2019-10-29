Madison couple threatened after asking SUV to move from assigned parking stall

A husband and wife were startled Sunday night after a gun was pointed at them on Madison's North Side.

According to the Madison Police Department, the couple returned to their apartment on the 3700 block of Packers Avenue around 6 p.m. and could not pull into their parking stall because an occupied SUV was parked in it.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said as the wife called out to the driver to move the SUV, a passenger held up a handgun and said, "That's a good way to get shot."

The SUV then left the lot and the couple called police.