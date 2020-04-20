Madison creates ‘Shared Streets’ to create more space for walking, biking during COVID-19

Several streets will be closing in Madison to widen the distance for pedestrians and bikers to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The city announced the initiative on Friday and has been signed by city workers.

People who need to access destinations along the ‘Shared Streets’ will still be able to use a vehicle to get to their destination.

Initial Shared Streets include:





Clyde Gallagher Ave



East Mifflin St



South Shore and West Shore Blvds



Trailsway and Monterey Dr.

Over the next week, Vilas Park Drive will be closed between the zoo parking lot and the tennis court.

Atwood Avenue between Oakridge and Walter Streets will be converted to a single lane to create two-way bicycle facility.

The city plans to make improvements to the Capital City Path so there is enough space for social distancing. A monitor will be present to direct traffic. The path between Machinery Row and Monona Terrace as well as between North Shore Drive and Broom Street will be widened.

Work will begin Monday and last two to three days.

Officials recommend using popular paths, like the Capital City Path, at less popular times as people use the paths to get to work.