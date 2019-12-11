Madison credit union robbed by man who "reeked of booze," police say

A man "who reeked of booze" robbed a Madison credit union early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Dept.

According to its incident report, he was wearing a white hoodie, with the hood up, when he went into the Dane Co. Credit Union, at 709 Struck St., around 12:45 p.m.

The man passed a note to the teller demanding money and fled the credit union on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses say he was seen going in the direction of Watts Rd.

Madison police did not release any other description of the suspect.