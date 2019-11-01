Madison crossing guard warns drivers after snowy weather causes ‘close calls’

Crews spent Friday cleaning up after a snowy Halloween. The snow not only caused headaches on the highway, but it also created some close calls for crossing guards.

Madison Crossing Guard Supervisor Patti Knoche said they normally have about five close calls a week, but Thurs. they had 10 to 20.

“That tended to be drivers sliding into crosswalks to coming too close to crossing guards- a little too close for comfort,” she said.

She said it is important for people to slow down and put away their phones.

“No one was quite ready for the slow down in traffic, the icy conditions we had,” Knoche said.

She said when crossing guards put up their sign, be prepared to stop and allow for guards and children to get completely out of the road before moving along.

On the highways, Thursday’s snow was also an adjustment for crews working on the road. Simon Birch, a manager at Schmidt’s Auto Inc. in Madison, said they caught up on a lot of calls Friday.

“Yesterday was around 200, and we are probably in around 100 today already. So, we are playing catch up still,” Birch said.

NBC15 reached out to area dispatch centers for data on how many crashes and slide-offs were reported on Thurs.

Dane Co. said there were around 40 weather-related incidents on the road during the morning commute. Rock Co. reported 40 run-offs, 40 crashes with no injuries and 6 crashes with injuries. Dispatch said this is pretty normal for a snow day.

Sauk Co. reported about 12 minor crashes with minor or no injuries. Columbia Co. reported 16 slide-offs and 14 crashes.

