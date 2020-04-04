Madison deploys Plexiglas barriers at all 66 polling stations to halt COVID-19 spread

The City of Madison is getting ready to deploy Plexiglas barriers at all 66 polling stations, in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus between poll workers and voters.

The City's Engineering Division posted online that each polling station will get two barriers, built with Plexiglas, PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipe and plywood.

One 8-foot by 2.5-foot barrier will be set up for two poll workers to sit behind and check IDs, while another 4-foot by 2.5-foot barrier will be set up for one poll worker to sit behind and gather the ballot, the department says.

The effort to help keep polling stations safe began on March 30, and by the next day crews had built a prototype and ordered materials overnight to begin building by April 1.

Engineering hopes to have designed, built and installed 132 barriers by Election Day.

In-person voting is still scheduled in Wisconsin for April 7. Residents also have the choice to vote by absentee ballots online or by mail until April 13.