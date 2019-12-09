Madison dog elated to welcome home soldier from Afghanistan

MADISON, Wis., (WMTV) -- A Madison family is celebrating after welcoming home a soldier who had been deployed to Afghanistan for more than a year.
Mila the pooch couldn't contain her excitement when Tom walked in the backyard. (Submitted/Lindsey Johnson)
No one was happier to see 1st Sgt. Tom Johnson than the family dog, Mila.
His wife, Lindsey Johnson, shared a video with NBC15 News showing Mila going crazy as Tom walks into their backyard.
“He was deployed to Afghanistan with the 2-127th. We were afraid she wouldn't remember him since she was only 6 months old when he left!” Lindsey wrote.
But Mila knew Tom right away.
