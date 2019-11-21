Madison duo accused of jumping and robbing young teens

Two Madison teens, Tradell Jones and Stephon Williams, were arrested Wednesday evening for allegedly jumping two younger teens and mugging them.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the victims, ages 14 and 15, told investigators they were walking home from a fast food restaurant and were cutting through a field near the 1800 block of Tennyson Lane around 5:30 p.m. when a group of teens attacked them.

Both victims said they were punched and one of them had his money taken, while the other victim lost his wallet, cell phone, and the shoes off his feet. They were able to provide investigators with good descriptions of their attackers, a Madison Police Dept. incident report noted.

Using that information, officers spotted Jones and Williams and took them into custody near the corner of Northport Dr. and Sherman Ave. after chasing them down, the report said.

Both Jones, 17, and Williams, 19, were booked on counts of robbery with use of force, physical abuse of a child, and bail jumping, while Williams also faces counts of resisting/obstructing, possession of THC, and possession of methamphetamine.