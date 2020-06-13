Madison East side elementary school bands together to create food pantry the community

When school closed for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Frank Allis Elementary School on Madison's east side wanted to make sure students and families had enough food to put on the table.

Staff members stepped up to make it happen. Every Thursday, they partner with Second Harvest Foodbank and offer a walk-up pantry for those in need.

The school's assistant principal, Steven Blue, said they raised enough money to get it all started and now serve about 12,000 pounds of food a week.

"The families that attend our school live in an area that would be considered a food desert. It would take most of them an hour and a half to two hours to walk to the closest grocery store. So, we know that this is something the community needs," he said.

Blue said the pantry is for families of Frank Allis, Badger Rock, Nuestro Mundo, Sennett Middle School and whoever else in the community that needs help.

He said if anyone needs help accessing housing or medical services, a community nurse and social worker will also be on site.

“It’s the highlight of my week. I get to see so many smiling faces I haven't seen for a few months. We have really been able to use this as a vehicle to check in on families where they live and build those partnerships," Blue said.

