Madison elementary school fundraising to replace aging playground

The Glenn Stephens Elementary School playground is showing signs of its age.

“It kind of seems like it’s getting old,” said Sidney, a first grader. “A little bit of it is rusting.”

At about 30 years old, there are parts of the playground that are broken and need to be updated.

Glenn Stephens Elementary School principal Sarah Galanter-Guziewski says it needs to be replaced.

“We are really looking to upgrade, to update, and to make safer our playground for all of our students,” said Galanter- Guziewski.

The project is going to cost about $150,000, not just for new playground equipment accessible to students of all ages and disabilities, but also to regrade the ground surrounding the play areas.

“We’re creating an atmosphere where everyone can be included in the playground plus just even getting to the playground should be better,” Galanter- Guziewski said.

The Madison Metropolitan School District has several area schools in need of support to build a new facility, which is why parents are taking it into their own hands to fundraise and get a new playground for their children.

Wes Marner, a Glenn Stephens PTO Board Member, says community donations have already raised $30,000.

“We are sort of hitting the point where we need to reach out to the community and find out how we’re going to make up some of that gap,” said Marner. “Madison is a really generous community and we’re hoping we can raise the profile of this project and get it done for the kids here.”

The playground is also a park for the neighborhoods on Madison’s west side.

“It’s sort of a focal point for the community to meet parents, meet neighbors, and spend time together,” Marner said.

The goal is to have the money raised by the end of the school year so construction can begin over the summer and the new playground can open at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

