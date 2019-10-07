Madison expects lower lake levels with dry spell this week

The City of Madison expects lower lake levels with a dry spell this week.

In a release, the City Engineering division said Lake Monona has gone down slightly since last Saturday, expecting the trend to continuing until Thursday, when more rain is expected.

Lake Menona meanwhile is cresting, the city says, and Dane County may need to increase the flow of the Tenny Dam this week to lower water levels there.

The current Lake levels on Oct. 7:

• Lake Mendota o Current elevation: 852.09 feet o Up 0.01 feet from Oct. 6, 2019 o 0.71 feet below the 100-year flood (which is 852.80 feet) o 0.65 feet below historic high (Historic High is 852.74, June 6, 2000)

• Lake Monona o Current elevation: 847.58 feet o Down 0.07 feet from Oct. 6, 2019 o 0.12 feet below 100-year flood (which is 847.7 feet) o 0.95 feet below the historic high (which is 848.53 feet, Sept. 6, 2018)

