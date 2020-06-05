Madison extends free parking hours in the city's downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The City of Madison has decided to continue to suspend free parking restrictions in the city's downtown until June 21.
The Parking Division has extended the suspension of resident permit-only and 1-hour and 2-hour posted restrictions in non-metered areas through Sunday, June 21.
Street sweeping will also be suspended during this time.
The city adds some parking restrictions remain in place:
- On-street meter fees are required during the hours of 8am-6pm, Monday-Saturday, with the exclusions of City holidays. The posted time limit restrictions at meters (i.e. 25 min, 1-hour, 2- hour) will also be enforced.
- Temporary $5 daily maximum fee in all City-owned public parking garages, and the first hour of parking is free on Saturdays, through June 24, 2020. Read more about this: $5 Maximum per
Day and First Hour Free on Saturdays in City-Owned Parking Garages
- Temporary restaurant pick-up loading zones will remain in effect, and the Parking Division will continue to consider requests from businesses for new temporary loading zones.
- The Transportation Office remains closed to the public while working towards re-opening procedures that protect the health of staff and customers. We appreciate your patience while we prepare to safely re-open offices. Many services are, or have become, available online.