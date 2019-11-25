Madison felon gets prison time after hiding gun in his pants

A judge sentenced a Madison man to 21 months in federal prison for being a felon and having a gun.

Malcolm M. Whiteside, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge last September, according to a release Monday.

Officers arrested Whiteside outside a Madison apartment last July while investigating a domestic violence complaint. Whiteside admitted to the officers he had a gun hidden in his pants.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson “expressed concern that Whiteside’s criminal history shows he has the potential of being a danger to the community. Peterson specifically noted that other courts had given Whiteside ‘breaks,’ but his criminal activity was ‘starting to escalate,’” according to the release.