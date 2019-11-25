Madison fire: 3 people displaced after dryer fire

Three people were temporarily without a home Saturday afternoon after a dryer fire broke out in a laundry room on Madison’s East Side, said fire officials.

According to the Madison Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home on the 700 block of Orion Drive around 3:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the front door, and everyone were able to leave the home safely.

Fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were able to put out the fire with a couple of water can extinguishers.

Fire investigators believe the fire was possibly caused by an overloaded drum. They also believe the ventilation duct work could also have been a contributing factor.

Schuster said the family was advised to find another place to stay for the night before a cleaning company could address the smoke damage.

Damage is estimated at roughly $2,000.