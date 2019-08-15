Multi-vehicle crash at University Ave. and Segoe Road

The Madison Fire Department is responding to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of University Avenue and Segoe Road.

According to Dane County Communications, the call came in at 10:01 a.m. for a crash possibly involving four vehicles.

Dispatch said one vehicle was smoking, and the Madison Fire Department is on scene responding, as well as the Madison Police Department.

Information about injuries is unknown at this time, according to dispatch.

The fire department is asking drivers to use alternate routes as they work on the scene, and urge people to slow down if they must drive through the area.

This is a developing story, NBC15 is working to learn more details.