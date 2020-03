Madison firefighters have contained a Monday morning fire on the east end of the Isthmus.

The blaze reportedly started shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Sherman Ave. Flames were under control within an hour.

The fire is believed to have started inside an interior wall of the home.

Authorities say everyone inside the structure was able to make it out safely.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will have updates as more information becomes available.