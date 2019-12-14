Madison firefighters quickly contain porch fire

Firefighters responded to Loruth Terrace around 7:30 Thursday night for a reported residential fire.

Engine Co. 7 arrived first on scene to find fire showing from the porch. As Ladder Co. 7 shut down utilities to the home, Engine 7 advanced a hose line and began fire attack with assistance from Ladder Co. 2.

The fire was knocked down within moments, and firefighters confirmed it was caught before it could extend into the interior.

Damage was contained to the porch area and occupants were not displaced by the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.