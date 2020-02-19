Madison gas station burglarized

A gas station was burglarized on the north side of Madison early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived to an early morning alarm coming from Capitol Petro at 1101 North Sherman Ave. at 12:50 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

On arrival, officers found a glass front door shattered. The burglar went after cigarettes, according to the Madison Police Department.

A K9 track indicated the burglar likely had a vehicle parked near the business, according to the department.