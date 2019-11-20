Madison gas station robbed at gunpoint, officers searching for three suspects

Police are searching for three suspects after at armed robbery at a Madison gas station late Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before midnight a worker was closing up the Speedway Gas Station on Verona Road when a masked man approached them with a gun. The worker also saw two other men who they said appeared to be lookouts.

After getting into the gas station, the three ran away. Police have not found any of the men. Officers said they were wearing hoodies, and the suspect with the gun had a ski mask. The gas station worker said the handgun was silver with brown grips and green sights, that could be an airsoft or BB gun.