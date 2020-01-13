Madison groups get $600K in funding from City of Madison

The Madison community has new funding to increase opportunities in community development, education and the environment on Monday.

The $605,000 in grant funding comes from the City of Madison’s Community Foundation. The money will be spread across 22 non profits in the Madison area.

"It's that power of ‘we’ that defines a community foundation,” says Bob Sorge, president of the Madison Community Foundation.

“So when you think about who to thank for the grants today, I want you to think about the thousands of people in our community to make these grants possible,” Sorge says.

You can learn more about the foundation on their website.

The complete list of grant recipients:

-Arts + Literature Laboratory

$25,000 for a capital campaign to fund Arts + Literature Laboratory's new space in the Capitol East neighborhood.

-Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

$25,000 to build a playground at the new McKenzie Family Club in Sun Prairie to ensure that children get at least the recommended 60 minutes of unstructured physical activity each day.

-Clean Lakes Alliance

$10,000 to fund community listening sessions with under-represented groups especially with communities of color to better understand how they use or would like to use the area lakes.

-Cycropia Aerial Dance

$10,000 to help purchase equipment and expand training opportunities for Dane County aerial artists and students to develop skills and expressive capabilities.

-Foundation for Dane County Parks

$45,000 capacity-building grant to help build the foundation's financial stability by hiring staff and building operational infrastructure.

-Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council

$15,000 to increase access to Girl Scouts among ethnically diverse and low income students by partnering with local youth service organizations to bring scouting directly to girls in need, free of charge.

-Habitat for Humanity

$20,000 to expand a successful high school program that provides volunteer opportunities to build affordable housing resulting in dual high school/college credit.

-Kanopy Dance Theatre

$15,000 to create a strategic development plan to expand Kanopy's fundraising, teaching and performance.

-Madison Children's Museum

$45,000 for the MCM Roadshow, to expand outreach and bring educational play into communities across Madison and Dane County.

-Madison Public Library Fund

$25,000 for a 2:1 challenge grant to help strengthen the Pinney Library Endowment Fund and increase its long-terms financial stability.

-Madison Symphony Orchestra

$30,000 to expand from six to 12 schools the Up Close and Musical Program, an award-winning in-school residency program that brings a string quartet of professional musicians into K-3 classrooms.

-Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

$30,000 to provide digital access to the museum's collection of Mexican Modernist art, and to develop programming to celebrate Mexican art and culture and develop meaningful connections with Madison's

-City of Middleton

$15,000 seed funding to develop programming for the new downtown plaza to help build community and stem social isolation, including multi-cultural and multi-generational activities and a farmer's market.

-Monroe Street Arts Center

$30,000 toward the Building Madison's Creative Future capital campaign to double the available space and increase resources to expand programming for both youth and seniors.

-Omega School

$50,000 development capacity-building grant to increase fundraising efforts, grow endowment and enhance its ability to serve as a permanent community resource.

-Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club

$30,000 to help fund a community splash pad for area children and their families.

-Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center

$50,000 for the Learn, Grow, Celebrate capital campaign to increase programming for seniors and to include more project learning, performance and work experience opportunities for teens

-Wisconsin Academy

$25,000 for Next Era Capacity Project, which will use the Academy's 150th Anniversary as a springboard to expand and diversify the local programs and people it reaches.

-Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

$20,000 for Let the Community Shine, which will celebrate both the WCO's 60th anniversary and Maestro Andrew Sewell's 20th season as artistic director by pursuing new artist partnerships and expanding the number of youth participating in WCO programs. -

-Wisconsin Early Childhood Association

$50,000 for We Care for Dane Kids to create a network of child care programs and support them with the tools and business skills needed to help them reduce expenses and teacher turnover.

-YWCA Madison

$25,000 for Amplify Madison, a program developed to support women of color in the nonprofit sector by providing leadership development and opportunities to engage in collective projects to further their work in the community.