Madison holds voter education ambassador training

Madison City officials are working to educate eligible voters about their rights.

The city is holding a series of voter education ambassador training, to teach people how to communicate with others about the voting process.

“Elections are pretty complicated. It's not that you can just rely on logic and reason. So it's important that people are able to know where to go to find out, 'Where can I go to get registered? How can my ballot count?' If they are able to get help with their registration and help knowing that their ID is going to work, that can make the difference in feeling empowered to go vote at the polls,” says Maribeth Witzel-Behl of Madison.

In the training session on Monday, officials covered topics like voter ID, registration and absentee voting regulations. That way, they can explain the requirements to other people who may have questions.

Voter education training sessions will be held by the city through the end of the year. For more information, click here.

