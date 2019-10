Madison police said a home was damaged by gunshots early Thursday morning on Madison's southwest side.

Police said several callers reported shots being fired in the 6900 block of Park Edge Drive, which is near Elver Park, around 3:40 a.m.

Investigators found a home damaged and shell casings. They said there are no reported injuries.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.