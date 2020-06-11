Madison homicide suspect to undergo competency evaluation

The suspect accused of killing an 81-year-old Madison man late last month will undergo a competency evaluation prior to his trial, a Dane County judge ordered Thursday. Saynit Keokanya lawyers requested the evaluation during the 28-year-old’s motion hearing.

Thursday was Keokanya’s first day in court since he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of Nang Yee Lee.

According to MPD, officers found Lee and Keokanya around 9:15 p.m. Friday, May 22, after responding to the 1800 block of Northport Drive. They first located the 38-year-old Keokanya and he was taken to a local hospital.

Soon afterwards, they found Lee in a nearby apartment and transported him to the hospital. He died three days later. An autopsy determined he died from blunt force trauma.

Keokanya was arrested in connection with Lee’s death on May 28.

