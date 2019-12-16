Madison homicide victim identified as Dodgeville man

A Dodgeville man killed in a shooting on Madison’s South Side has been identified as Gunnar T.G. Holum, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

Madison police officer responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Street Saturday afternoon. Police say Holum was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Marcus Hamilton in connection to the 18-year-old’s death. He was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide.

Investigators believe Hamilton and Holum knew each other. They are piecing together what led to the shooting.

