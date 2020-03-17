Madison hospitals start postponing non-essential surgeries

Madison hospitals are beginning to reschedule upcoming surgeries and procedures as they work to handle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation.

SSM Health, UW Health, and UnityPoint Health have already started contacting affected patients to postpone non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries.

“We believe that this step is in the best interest of patients, staff and the community during this challenging period,” UW Health said in a statement.

UW Health did add the situation is “rapidly evolving” and it will be reassessing its schedules on an ongoing basis, calling the health and safety of the patients and staff its top priority.

