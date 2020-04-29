Madison hospitals ask for PPE donations in joint statement

Madison-area hospitals continue to call for donations of supplies and PPE as they fight on the frontlines of the coronavirus.

In a joint release Wednesday, SSM Health, UW Health and UnityPoint Meriter said that while the number of PPE supplies for their staffs is improving, they are in need of supplies for their non-clinical personnel, visitors and patients.

That need has only grown, the hospitals say, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines that encourage the use of face masks by everyone in the U.S.

The Madison-area hospitals say they are accepting donations of hand-made masks. If you want to donate, the following links have been provided by the hospitals:

• UnityPoint Health – Meriter: www.unitypoint.org/madison/covidhelp

• SSM Health: www.ssmhealth.com/donate

• UW Health: https://coronavirus.uwhealth.org/how-you-can-help/

• William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital (VA):

https://www.madison.va.gov/giving/

