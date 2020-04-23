Madison hospitals continue to take emergency patients, slowly resume postponed procedures

Madison hospitals are slowly resuming patient procedures that were postponed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and are still open to treat emergency patients, according to hospital officials.

Even though COVID-19 has impacted how UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health - Meriter are operating, officials say hospitals are still ready to help the community with their emergent healthcare needs.

In a press release Thursday, health officials said it is still important that patients call ahead to their doctors if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If you have symptoms of a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical event, you should still go to the emergency department or call 911.

"The staff in each of the Madison area emergency departments are able to safely treat patients with urgent healthcare issues," the press release said.

Officials said hospitals are still very far from returning to business as usual, but they are slowly resuming patient procedures that were postponed at the onset of the public health crisis.

"The postponement of these procedures and non-urgent surgeries was taken with the health and safety of patients and staff in mind," the press release said. "The same patient focus is exactly why Madison hospitals are now making changes to safely increase the access to vital services."

The reasons hospitals are making this changes include:



Postponements cannot continue indefinitely for most patients, and the urgency or necessity of procedures requires that hospitals move to accommodate patient needs to avoid complications and improve their quality of life.



After weeks of handling COVID-19 positive patients under new protocols, hospitals have confirmed their ability to isolate and treat positive patients without putting others at risk.



Improved COVID-19 testing capabilities and pre-op screening process further improves safety for patients and staff.

Hospital officials said requirements for social distancing, self-monitoring and PPE conservation remain in place and are not expected to change in the coming days.