Madison hosting 2020 Cenus education event

The Rebalanced Life Wellness Center, a partner of the City of Madison 2020 outreach program, will host an event for community members on Saturday.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rebalanced Life Wellness Center at 588 Grand Canyon Dr.

Free food, music and entertainment are included. Representatives from the City of Madison will also be in attendance, according to the Office of the Mayor of Madison, Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Information on the City of Madison’s Census outreach efforts can be found here.