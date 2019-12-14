Madison hosts Junior Cross Country National Championships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- At the Yahara Golf Course, Eva Jess took first in the girls 15-18 5k with a time of 17.35.48.
Badger Track Club's Ella Whinney, Annika Cutforth, Sakia Nishikawa and Gabbie Gaines all finished with All-American honors.
Mackenzie Babcock took 27th in her age division.
In the boys 15-18 5k Erik Le Roux crossed the finish line first in 15.10.01, also topping the 15-16 class.
Jes Dimich-Louvet finished 3rd which was good enough for the top spot in 17-18 age group.
Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger finished 21st.