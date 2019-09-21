Madison hosts drive electric event downtown

On Saturday, local electric vehicle drivers and dealers had cars on display near the Capitol building. It was all a part of National Drive Electric Week.

Cars on display ranged from crossovers, sedans and SUVs. There were 45 different vehicles and 15 different models of electric cars.

Experts said driving electric is more cost efficient and better for the environment.

"Because there are so many models represented here today all in one place, you can find one that might fit your size of your needs," said Eric Powers with EVP Powers.

Events promoting Drive Electric Week happened all across the country.