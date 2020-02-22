Hosts of Madison gymnastics invitational honor one of their own.

More than 1,000 gymnasts from all over the Midwest came to Madison from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23 for the sixth annual Dairy-Aire Gymnastics Invitational.

The competition runs all weekend at the Monona Terrace, and it is hosted by Gymfinity Gymnastics in Fitchburg.

The meet hosts athletes at various levels, including more recreational teams as well as athletes on the "Olympic track."

This year, Gymfinity also honored one of their own gymnasts. Jocelyn Gannon and her mother were killed in December in a helicopter crash in Hawaii.

At the invitational, pictures of Jocelyn were up on posters. Gymfinity gymnasts also wore special pins for Jocelyn. They will wear those pins through all of 2020.