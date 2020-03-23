Madison hotel to lay off more than 100 workers

A downtown Madison hotel plans to cut more than one hundred workers while a Mauston die cast company will eliminate dozens of jobs.

Park Hotel, Inc., notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it will reduce the workforce at its location on S. Carroll Street. The staff cuts reportedly have started already.

In Mauston, Stroh Die Cast, LLC, told DWD in May it would start laying off 71 workers.

The agency said it will provide transition to workers and companies affected by the cuts. Its Rapid Response Team will offer multiple services, including:



Pre-layoff workshops on a variety of topics such as resume writing and interviewing, job search strategies, and budgeting

Provision of information about programs and resources through written materials and information sessions

Career and resource fairs.

Affected workers can also access DWD’s re-employment services at no charge through the state’s job centers.

