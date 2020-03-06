Madison hotel worker arrested for threatening to harm coworkers, police say

A Madison man was arrested Friday morning after he threatened to harm his co-workers at a downtown hotel, says Madison Police.

They said Mark Moffat made statements to two AC Hotel co-workers through text and Facebook messenger. The 29-year-old allegedly made the threats after they got into a verbal argument at work.

The hotel’s employer called police around 7 a.m. Friday concerned about their employees’ safety.

Moffat was arrested for making domestic terrorist threats, unlawful use of computer communications system and disorderly conduct.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and Moffat is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning a firearm.

