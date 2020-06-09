Madison lawmakers urge jail inmates with COVID-19 to be transferred to hospitals

Madison's mayor and members of the Common Council are asking the Dane County Sheriff to consider transferring jail inmates with COVID-19 into the healthcare system.

In a letter on Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and eight members of the Common Council urged Sheriff Dave Mahoney to transfer inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 to be placed in the local health care system "for quarantine and proper treatment."

"Our request comes with great consideration to the long history of disproportionate incarceration of Black and Brown people in our county and across the nation, as well as with the disproportionate diagnoses and deaths of those same people here and elsewhere as a result of COVID-19," according to the letter.

The lawmakers continued in the letter that appropriate healthcare settings would allow these inmates to fully recover in quarantine.

"While it is a difficult and unprecedented time in our country, we know that the racial injustices that have been magnified once again by attention surrounding the death of George Floyd are not new," the letter states.

The letter signed by the following:

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Council Present Sheri Carter

Alder Keith Fruman

Alder Marsha Rummel

Alder Shiva Bidar

Alder Patrick Heck

Alder Grant Foster

Alder Donna Moreland

Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney

cc: Dane County Board of Supervisors

