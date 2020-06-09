Madison lawmakers urge jail inmates with COVID-19 to be transferred to hospitals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Madison's mayor and members of the Common Council are asking the Dane County Sheriff to consider transferring jail inmates with COVID-19 into the healthcare system.
In a letter on Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and eight members of the Common Council urged Sheriff Dave Mahoney to transfer inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 to be placed in the local health care system "for quarantine and proper treatment."
"Our request comes with great consideration to the long history of disproportionate incarceration of Black and Brown people in our county and across the nation, as well as with the disproportionate diagnoses and deaths of those same people here and elsewhere as a result of COVID-19," according to the letter.
The lawmakers continued in the letter that appropriate healthcare settings would allow these inmates to fully recover in quarantine.
"While it is a difficult and unprecedented time in our country, we know that the racial injustices that have been magnified once again by attention surrounding the death of George Floyd are not new," the letter states.
The letter signed by the following:
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Council Present Sheri Carter
Alder Keith Fruman
Alder Marsha Rummel
Alder Shiva Bidar
Alder Patrick Heck
Alder Grant Foster
Alder Donna Moreland
Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney
cc: Dane County Board of Supervisors