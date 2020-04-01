Madison library book drops used for absentee ballot drop off

Starting on Wednesday, library book drops will be used to help collect absentee ballots.

City of Madison voters can drop off their absentee ballots at three Madison Public Library locations:

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St. (Mifflin St. book drop only)

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road (drive through book drop only)

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

Ballots will be collected daily by the City Clerk’s office staff for processing through noon on Tuesday, April 7.

The City Clerk’s Office is asking that residents do not drop books or other library materials in the book drop during this time to avoid damaging any absentee ballots.

The Madison Public Library is extending due dates and will not charge any library fines. Library patrons are asked to keep all library materials at home until the libraries reopen to the public.

Voters can also choose to partake in early