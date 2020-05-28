Madison looks to expand outdoor seating for restaurants

The city of Madison is working on a program that would expand outdoor seating for local restaurants and bars.

“Shoestring budget doesn't really capture how dire the circumstances are," Jack Kear, Development Chair for the Marquette Neighborhood Association (MNA) said.

Last week, MNA and the Greater Williamson Area Business Association (GWABA) sent a letter to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway. It requested easing up on some current outdoor dining restrictions.

"We wanted to maintain the rules of social distancing but also allow businesses to have more tables, more seating to draw in more of a customer base," Kear said.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway said after receiving that letter, her staff got to work on what they now call the "Streatery Program."

"The capacity limits are at 25%, that's not a whole lot of people in some places and in general,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “I think we all feel a little bit more comfortable being outside than indoors these days and it's little bit easier for us to stay six feet apart."

It would allow restaurants and cafes to set up further along the sidewalk, parking lots or even into the street.

"I signed an emergency order yesterday, allowing this program to go forward, and it will be at the city council, not at the next meeting, but the meeting after for their confirmation,” Mayor Rhodes Conway said.

The program is case-by-case, which means businesses would have to apply for approval. The program is a temporary fix that would last through the summer and into the fall.

Kear also said the MNA and GWABA would like to see the city issue similar rules for retail store.