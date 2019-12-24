Madison man accused of driving under the influence with a toddler in the car

A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested late Monday night after allegedly driving under the influence with a toddler in the back seat.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Alejandro Tellez Romero was taken into custody by one of its troopers following a traffic stop.

Investigators say the trooper spotted a vehicle swerving in and out of its lane around 11 p.m. near the Stoughton Rd. and Cottage Grove Rd. intersection. The trooper then noticed several signs the driver was under the influence and conducted several field sobriety tests before arresting him.

After failing to reach any of the child's family members, the toddler was handed over to child protective services, WiDOT added.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. If convicted, it would be his fourth offense.

