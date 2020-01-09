Shot fired in Sun Prairie home leads to chase

A Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly firing a handgun during an argument, then stealing the other person's vehicle, and subsequently leading officers on a chase.

At the end of the chase, the suspect, identified as Ronnie A.L. Ballard reportedly put a gun to his head and refused to get out of the vehicle. The 31-year-old Ballard eventually put the weapon down and surrendered.

He was then arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple counts, including:

