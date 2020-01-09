Shot fired in Sun Prairie home leads to chase

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -- A Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly firing a handgun during an argument, then stealing the other person's vehicle, and subsequently leading officers on a chase.
At the end of the chase, the suspect, identified as Ronnie A.L. Ballard reportedly put a gun to his head and refused to get out of the vehicle. The 31-year-old Ballard eventually put the weapon down and surrendered.
He was then arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple counts, including:
- First degree recklessly endangering safety;
- Burglary;
- Felon in possession of a firearm;
- Operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent;
- Felony eluding, and
- Four counts of misdemeanor bail-jumping.
According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, the incident began shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while Ballard was arguing with a woman in her home, in the 1000 block of Pine Street. Investigators say no one was injured when he fired the weapon.
After stealing her vehicle, the Sun Prairie officers tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop. They pursued Ballard until he reached the top of the westbound I-90 ramp to County Highway V, near Vienna.
That's where the standoff with officers began, leading to the closure of both the on and off ramps. After surrendering, Ballard complied with the officer's commands and the weapon was recovered, police added.
In addition to Sun Prairie's police force, the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Village of DeForest Police Department, and the Town of Madison Police Department's K-9 unit all participated in his capture.