Madison man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met online

A 33-year-old Madison man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple times a teenager he reportedly met through an online dating site.

According to the Madison Police Department, its SWAT team took Vincent L. Beard into custody last week after serving a warrant in the 4800 block of Camden Road.

Investigators explained the victim was a 16-year-old runaway when she first met Beard through the unnamed dating site. She has since turned 17.

Beard was booked into the Dane County jail on “many counts” of sexual assault of a child, physical abuse of a child – causing bodily harm by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment of a child, and disorderly conduct while armed.

