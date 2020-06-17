Madison man accused of threatening people downtown with a knife

A 30-year-old Madison man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly brandishing a knife while yelling at the victims.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Adam Hirssig was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing or resisting an officer.

In MPD's incident report, officers say they received several complaints from people who said after the suspect started hollering he would take a fighting position. In one of those incidents, he reportedly got within five feet of a woman while holding the knife.

When officers spotted him, Hirssig took off running, but was eventually captured near the corner of State St. and Gilman St., an MPD spokesperson said. At the time, he allegedly was in possession of a utility knife and scissors.